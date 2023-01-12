ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Meet’ all set for one-year leap, Ashi and Shagun hint at major twist

Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey-starrer ‘Meet’ is all set to take a one-year leap and Ashi’s on screen character will be shown taking charge of everything as her husband is assumed to be dead. The actors open up about the upcoming sequence and how the plot is going to be more interesting with this twist.

Ashi, who is seen playing the role of Meet Hooda, shares: “While the show is all set to take a leap of one year after the tragic incident with the terrorists and Meet losing her Meet (Shagun), there are various twists and turns that will keep the viewers hooked on to their television screens.”

In the show, ‘Meet’ it was seen that Meet Ahlawat wanted to establish a factory with only female employees. However, as he is assumed to have died while saving his wife from the terrorist, Meet Hooda (Ashi) decides to complete his project.

Ashi adds: “My character of Meet Hooda decides to do everything to fulfil the last wish of her late husband by setting up a factory. The audience has loved me as Meet in all my avatars till date, and I hope they will keep showering their love and blessings on the show post-leap as well.”

Shagun, however, feels that the audience is going to miss the on screen romantic chemistry of Meet Hooda and Meet Ahlawat.

“With my character dying in the show, the viewers will surely miss the camaraderie and fun between Meet and Meet on the show. But they are in for some major twists and turns coming up in the storyline. The upcoming episodes will be a roller coaster ride of emotions for the audience, and we hope they will all like it,” he adds.

‘Meet’ airs on Zee TV.

