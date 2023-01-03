The city’s first baby of 2023 arrived on January 1 at 12:16 a.m. at Brampton Civic Hospital.

Mom Jasmeet Kaur Bajwa and Dad Yadwinder Singh Bajwa of Brampton, welcomed their baby girl who weighed in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces. Sibling Udamveer Singh Bajwa was also happy to welcome a new baby sister to the family.

William Osler Health System extended its best wishes and congratulations to the family and thanked Shoppers Drug Mart – Springdale Square a for the generous donation of a large gift basket of baby items.

Osler is comprised of Etobicoke General Hospital, Brampton Civic Hospital and Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness. Osler’s labour and delivery program is one of the largest in Ontario – in 2021/22, 7,012 babies were born at Brampton Civic and Etobicoke General.