Meet Bros and Sunny Leone to headline online version of Mississauga festival

Meet Bros will headline the popular Bollywood Monster Mashup this year. It will be online performances by Arjuna Harjai on July 24, and the Meet Bros and Khushboo Grewal on July 25 through the festival’s Facebook page. These performances are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.



Meet Bros is a music director duo from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The brothers Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh were formerly known as Meet Bros Anjjan. Their well-known and critically acclaimed songs are “Baby Doll” from Ragini MMS 2 and “Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan” from Roy.



Bollywood star Sunny Leone will be featured in a special dance performance on July 24 and will also be participating in a live fan chat on Facebook that day.



The Mashup, which is billed by organizers as the largest South Asian festival in Canada, was previously scheduled to be held in Celebration Square in Mississauga.



The Mashup will also be hosting online children’s programming in the lead-up to the performances. These workshops will run on Facebook from July 20 to 23 at 11 a.m.