Meet ‘Divyang’ burglar who ‘single handedly’ broke locks in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Raju lost his right hand while working at a thresher at his native place in Gorakhpur. After his hand was amputated, instead of making money through fair means, he developed the skills of breaking the locks of shops and houses and committing burglaries in Delhi.

He was often given the benefit of doubt as it was hard to believe that a man with an amputated arm can commit burglaries. However, his luck ran out when he was caught on CCTV stealing from a shop in Vasant Kunj in South Delhi.

A close look at the CCTV footage of a furniture shop showed the burglar lighting a match single handedly. This alerted the Delhi police team in the area. The police knew that the burglar seen committing the offence was a ‘divyang’ and now it was easy to trace him. A search was launched and he was arrested from Andheria Mor bus stand, MG Road, on Thursday.

“A few days back a CCTV footage of a divyang night burglar was circulated on social media. The burglar was seen lighting a match stick single handedly. On the basis of a dark footage, information was further developed and on Thursday upon specific information, the accused Raju was apprehended. The stolen articles have also been recovered from his possession,” said Atul Thakur, DCP South Delhi.

Two mobile phones, one laptop and an IPad have also been recovered from him.

Earlier he was arrested while stealing a LPG gas cylinder. In this particular incident for which he has been arrested now, he did a recce of the furniture shop by day and in the night, he single handedly broke open the lock with an iron rod, entered the shop and lifted a laptop, ipad, phones but was caught on CCTV camera.

