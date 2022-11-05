Ummar Jamal, a 22-year-old Kashmiri youth, hailing from Quil Muqam hamlet of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, some 70 km away from Srinagar, was passionate about poetry since his childhood days.

Initially, he would write in Kashmiri; but since 2019, he switched to English, because it gave him wider audience. He is currently a 3rd year law student at the University of Kashmir.

His poems are continually published in Greater Kashmir’s weekly magazine The Kashmir Ink and Rising Kashmir newspaper — two largest circulated daily and magazine of Kashmir.

So far, he already published about two dozens of poems in them. He finds poetry a medium to articulate his ideas and express his experiences with the world.

He writes on different social issues ranging from drug addiction to smartphone addition. Besides, he writes on ultimate reality of death, solidarity and pain and much more.

He says “when I see something wrong happening around me, I get intrinsically tempted to write”.

“One day when I left coming to university, in my way I saw a girl poverty-stricken girl who was begging. Her poverty suddenly made me lachrymose. She exhorted everyone for some pennies. When I asked her why she was begging, she replied ‘I am starving from days’

“When people doubted her that she is masquerading, she willy-nilly continued persuading them for some pennies. This hit me hard and once I reached my home, I took my pen the poem titled ‘poverty’, which was later published by Rising Kashmir, he recollects.

“I write on day to days issues which are basic directly connected to human beings. I don’t believe in imaginary and apocryphal poetry. He said his father has played great role in his life. He reminds that in his childhood he would always encourage him and assigned him responsibilities from childhood, which helped him a lot father later in his life. Parents and teachers should appreciate their children even for small accomplishments. Intrinsically, these achievements over time would snowball into great ones. One should never speak discouraging language for it relegates brilliance to just average.

“He has a firm command on Kashmiri poetry. He has put whole Kalama Sheik (RA) to his memory and would exhort me in childhood to read him. I think it is because of him I initially started writing in Kashmiri,” he said.

“I like to read William Shakespeare, William Wordsworth and Sheik ul Alam Sheik Noor ul din Norani (RA) and many others,” he said.

Beating the odds:

Apart from the society’s indifference to poets, Ummar had to face lot of other challenges. He believes challenges are inexorable in every field, same is true with when one has zeal and zest to bring about a change through his poetry.

Initially he when used to write poems, he would conceal them rather than showing them to others. But as time passed and his poems got published in newspaper and magazine, his family and friends became aware that he writes poetry.

“In Kashmir, being poet means invitation to mixed response; some people would appreciate it, some would take you for granted, while as some would make you butt of their satire. I believe poetry is a tool to bring about a change in society. Poets should be appreciated,” he said.

He had read in government schools throughout his educational career. He was brought up in such an environment where we would desire to get someone whom with he would speak in English.

It was only because of his infinite enthusiasm, he mastered over the language.

He started from scratch and over time established himself as a poet, whose poetry has potential to bring some positive change.

“I remember when I wrote my first poem in English tiled as, ‘modern day friends’. After writing it I sent it to Rising Kashmir newspaper, one of the largest circulated daily in Kashmir, for publication. I didn’t think they would publish it because of limited space. But when I bought the newspaper next day I saw my poem had got published. This boosted my confidence in my poetic flair. Since then I never stopped writing,” he said

On being asked why didn’t have published your work in form of a book?

“Naval Ravikant says to write a great book, you must first become the book,” he replied.

He doesn’t want to be in rush to publish a book, as most of contemporary young authors and poets do.

“Yes of course, I have intention of publishing all my poems in form of a book in future. I have written myriad poems, myriad yet to be written in order to publish them in form of a book,” he said.

His activism:

Today is rather a busy day for Ummar, because he had to meet students from across different departments of Kashmir university to know their issue so that he can take up them with vice chancellor, as he was planning call on vice chancellor Kashmir university to discuss with him the various issues of student studying in Kashmir university.

“A delegation of students association is going to meet Kashmir university vice chancellor. Tell us the issues which you are facing so that we can take up those issues with VC. This meeting is in furtherance of the meeting held with Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha whereby we discussed with him the wide array of issues which the student community of J&K is facing,” said Ummar to a group of students.

Ummar Jamal is though poet at heart and activist in spirit. He is presently national spokesperson of J&K students Association.

He has been tirelessly working for safety, security and welfare for students of J&K studying across India.

He was merely 21-years old when he first time appeared on national TV channel, to represent his student organization.

His cogent arguments in TV debates are astounding and makes him was way ahead of his age.

So far, he has written in dozens of articles in national and local newspapers and magazines.

He writes on various legal and student, tribal, political and social issues.

20221105-204803