With each passing day, the artists in Jammu and Kashmir continue to showcase their talent at local, as well as the national level; thereby inspiring young generation towards artwork.

Whether it’s art, sports, education, writing, or qualifying the competitive exams, the youth in Kashmir left no stone unturned to excel with flying colours.

Among other artists in Kashmir, Mudasir Rehman Dar from Kulpora village of Kulgam district is excelling in artwork with each passing day, as this renowned self-taught abstract never lost hope, and continued to deliver his artwork since childhood, by making creative paintings, sketches and now leaf portraits.

Dar is known for creating the smallest painting of the Holy Kabba on a ring and a leaf, besides other extraordinary works in the field of art, while his work has been exhibited globally.

Various organisations have so far encouraged the hardwork of this young artist, following which he has been awarded many times, particularly by district administration Kulgam, several years back.

Dar says that after perfoming all other aspects of art, he started creating leaf portraits now to do something different.

“Different artists have different styles, and i always opted to be different to have unique identity, for which people know me very well,” he adds.

Giving details about leaf portrait artwork done by him, Dar says that by creating leaf portraits, he wanted to promote greenery and wanted to highlight the importance of trees and their role in controlling pollution.

He also says that through leaf art, he managed to make the portraits of Alama Iqbal, Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindra Nath Tagore, A.P.J. Abul Kalam, and is now preparing to create the portraits of famous cricketers Shahid Afridi, Virat Kohli and others.

In 2020, Dar bagged award for promoting art and culture, while he managed to receive many certificates till the date, for his outstanding artwork from time to time.

The young artist believes that the aspiring artists should overpower all the hurdles by ensuring hardwork to become passionate and professional artists, while he also believed that a good platform should be made available for the artists in the valley.

20230121-235001