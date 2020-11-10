Canindia News

Meet Minnie Pearl: Reese Witherspoon welcomes new puppy into family

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon has welcomed a new member in her family –- a pet dog she has named Minnie Pearl. The new inclusion in the actress’s home comes weeks after she her French bulldog Pepper.

In an Instagram image Reese posted, her new puppy is seen walking on grass and looking at the camera.

“Introducing Minnie Pearl. Welcome to the family little one,” she wrote alongside the image, which currently has over 534K likes.

The actress on October 20 shared the tragic news of losing Pepper. She had shared a string of pictures of Pepper looking at the camera while sitting on grass.

Alongside the picture, she had penned an emotional note, which read: “Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday. My goodness, she was such a loyal and devoted family member.”

The 44-year-old actress was left “heartbroken” after Pepper’s demise.

“I am so heart broken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family. Now she’s in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wild flowers and being the Queen that she is. That’s what I believe. We will always love you, Pepper,” she added.

