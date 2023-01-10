A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s general secretaries was underway at the party headquarters here.

The meeting was being charied by party chief J.P. Nadda. General secretaries — Dushyant Gautam, Tarun Chug, Vinod Tawade, C.T. Ravi, Daggubati Purandeswar, Arun Singh, Sunil Bansal, Dilip Sakiya, B.L. Santhosh were present in the meeting.

According to a top source in the BJP, “Discussion will be done on the upcoming state Assembly elections, Lok Sabha election 2024, Uttar Pradesh corporation election, and multiple events regarding G20.”

“This is an important year for our party because multiple events are happening at the same time. The world’s eyes are on our country,” the sources added.

The series of Assembly polls this year are being considered as semi-finals to the Lok Sabha election slated to be held in the summer of 2024.

Key states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana would go to polls this year, besides three states from the northeast.

The northeastern States of Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya will be the first to have Assembly polls, most likely in February-March. The terms of their respective legislative Assemblies are ending on different dates in March.

