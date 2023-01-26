INDIALIFESTYLE

Meet on ‘birth, death, reincarnation’ in Ayodhya

A three-day international conference on ‘Mrityunjay: Birth, death and reincarnation’ will be held by the Shankaracharya Vangmaya Seva Parishad, in Ayodhya, from January 27-29.

Shankaracharya Vangmaya Seva Parishad is an institution established by Peethadhipathis, Acharya Mahamandaleswars, Mandaleswars and other saints to promote the message of ‘Sarvatmabhava’ as taught by Jagadguru Sri Adi Shankaracharya to all people without any distinction of caste, creed or gender.

Director of the organisation, Shridhar Hegde, said, “Welfare of all is the objective of the conference through scientific and spiritual sessions and panel discussion. Seers, doctors, scientists, professors, and thinkers from all over the country will ponder over the issues which have been haunting the human mind.”

The organisation recently organised several congregations of saints, group chanting of ‘stotras’ written by Adi Shankaracharya and retreats for professionals in places like Varanasi, Lucknow, New Delhi, Mumbai, Haridwar, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

President of Ramakrishna Math, Lucknow, Swami Muktinathananda, founder of Mahavir Group of Institutions, Acharya Kunal Kishore, Professor Emeritus, Integrated Medicine, NIMHANS, Bengaluru, Dr BN Gangadhar, Gastro-surgeon, GB Pant Hospital, Dr Vageesh Bhat, and professor, psychiatry, AIIMS (New Delhi), Dr Rajesh Sagar will be present at the event.

