INDIALIFESTYLE

Meet the Kapoors!

NewsWire
0
3

New Delhi, April 15 (IANSlife) Bollywood’s most-talked about couple Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in a beautiful intimate ceremony at their residence in Bandra, Mumbai. While the news of the couple wearing Sabyasachi started making the rounds earlier this week, there was no real confirmation. The 29-year-old actress ditched the customary red lehenga for an elegant hand dyed organza sari paired with a handwoven tissue veil. She completed the look with striking uncut diamonds and hand string pearls. The groom opted for an embroidered silk sherwani and a multi-strand pearl necklace.

When it comes to Bollywood weddings, Sabyasachi Mukherjee is the go-to designer. He has dressed many A-list brides mostly in lehengas in bright tones. However, for this outing, he kept everything soft, unique and subtle. The bride’s blouse was detailed with butterfly motifs and intricate tilla work. The monotone colour, minimal make-up and the styling was a refreshing change.

Later in the day, Bhatt posted some wedding pictures on her Instagram account with a sweet caption. She said, “Today surrounded by our family and friends at home, in our favourite spot – the balcony where we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship, we got married. Thank you for the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special.”

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20220415-113205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Declare Marathi ‘Classical Language’ by Feb 27, Maha urges Centre

    Manipur Assembly polls Phase 1: 10% voter turnout in 1st 2...

    Marriage registration in TN hit after technical glitch

    835 electrocuted in Gujarat in last 3 years