Hyderabad-based satellite company Dhruva Space was founded in 2012 by four persons: Sanjay Nekkanti, CEO; Krishna Teja Penamakuru, COO; Abhay Egoor, CTO; and Chaitanya Dora Surapureddy, CFO.

Nekkanti is a B.Tech in Electronics and Telecommunications from SRM University and M.Sc in Space Science and Technology. He has worked in Comsat Systems, Exseed Space and also advises a couple of companies.

Penamakuru is a BE Computer Science graduate from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani and Masters in Computer Science from Arizona University, USA.

Starting his career as an intern at Transgraph Consulting in Hyderabad, Penamakuru has worked in TeamF1, Cisco, Savitri Aquamonk and then joined Dhruva.

Egoor, also an Electrical and Electronics engineer from BITS Pilani, had worked in Sirius Embedded Software Pvt. Ltd, and co-founded Thybolt in 2016.

At Dhruva, Egoor is responsible for design and development of the space avionics, establishing key partnerships and collaborations with the industry, outlining the goals for R&D and laying down the technology roadmap of the company.

On his part, Surapureddy is a BE and MSc from BITS Pilani who did his internship at NALCO, Ranbaxy, Grasim and then joined Jagadeesh Marine Exports, Safe Water Network and co-founded Thybolt (which was merged with Dhruva Space).

