INDIASCI-TECH

Meet the men behind Dhruva Space that made its space debut on Saturday

NewsWire
0
0

Hyderabad-based satellite company Dhruva Space was founded in 2012 by four persons: Sanjay Nekkanti, CEO; Krishna Teja Penamakuru, COO; Abhay Egoor, CTO; and Chaitanya Dora Surapureddy, CFO.

Nekkanti is a B.Tech in Electronics and Telecommunications from SRM University and M.Sc in Space Science and Technology. He has worked in Comsat Systems, Exseed Space and also advises a couple of companies.

Penamakuru is a BE Computer Science graduate from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani and Masters in Computer Science from Arizona University, USA.

Starting his career as an intern at Transgraph Consulting in Hyderabad, Penamakuru has worked in TeamF1, Cisco, Savitri Aquamonk and then joined Dhruva.

Egoor, also an Electrical and Electronics engineer from BITS Pilani, had worked in Sirius Embedded Software Pvt. Ltd, and co-founded Thybolt in 2016.

At Dhruva, Egoor is responsible for design and development of the space avionics, establishing key partnerships and collaborations with the industry, outlining the goals for R&D and laying down the technology roadmap of the company.

On his part, Surapureddy is a BE and MSc from BITS Pilani who did his internship at NALCO, Ranbaxy, Grasim and then joined Jagadeesh Marine Exports, Safe Water Network and co-founded Thybolt (which was merged with Dhruva Space).

(Venkatachari Jagannthan can be reached at v.jagannathan@ians.in)

20221126-141805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raise import duty on apples, Himachal CM urges Centre

    PKL 9: Maninder Singh shines as Bengal Warriors thrash Bengaluru Bulls

    Eight new medical colleges in Telangana from this year

    Congress ‘deserters’ form new political party in Tripura