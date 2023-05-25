After unveiling the first-look poster for Raveer Singh as Rocky and Alia Bhatt as Rani, the makers of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ have released the first-look posters featuring the Randhawa and Chatterjee families.

In the movie, Ranveer Singh (Rocky) is from the Randhawa clan, a loud Punjabi family that also includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, and more.

Alia Bhatt as Rani hails from the Chatterjee clan, which is smart and understated, and includes Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhary, Churni Ganguly and Anant Mahadevan.

Sharing the posters on social media, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions tweeted: “Do alag parivaar, ek bada dhamaka! Meet the Randhawas & the Chatterjees. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year. In cinemas 28th July, 2023.”

The film also features Sara Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Rohit Singh, Kaustubh Mani Mishra and Kartik Aaryan in cameo appearances.

Directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy, the film, scheduled to be released on July 28, has Prituam helming the music and Manush Nandun overseeing the cinematography.

