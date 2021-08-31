The National Trust for the Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment organised a meeting with government officials, NGOs, parents and professionals from the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh for the implementation of National Trust Act, 1999, in the two UTs.

The meeting was held to create awareness and develop the road for the implementation of the activities, schemes and programmes of the National Trust.

Farooq Ahmad Khan, advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor, along with Sheetal Nanda, Secretary, Social Welfare J&K, Anjali Bhawra, Secretary, DEPwD and Chairperson, National Trust, Kishore Surwade, DDG, DEPwD, and Nikunja Kishore Sundaray, JS and CEO, National Trust, along with 167 persons, including DMs and other officials, participated in the meeting.

Appreciating the initiative of the UT administration and the National Trust, Farooq Ahmad Khan said that Divyangjan catered under the National Trust Act should always be given priority in all benefits provided by the government. He appreciated the work done by the National Trust and its commitment in catering to the target population of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

–IANS

