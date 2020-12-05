Meeting on at PM’s residence ahead of talks with farmers

Ahead of the Centre’s fifth round of talks with agitating farmers on Saturday, a high-level meeting commenced at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence here this morning.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar are present at the meeting.

On Thursday, talks between the Union government and farmers’ representatives at Vigyan Bhavan did not reach any conclusion, though the Centre softened its stance on some demands. Another round of talks with the farmers is scheduled for 2 pm on Saturday.

The farmers are demanding the repeal of the three farm laws passed by Parliament in September.

The government, however, maintains that the new laws will provide farmers with better opportunities. It has also accused the opposition parties of “misleading” the farmers.

–IANS

aka/tsb