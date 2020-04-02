Meetings keep Javadekar busy during lockdown

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) The Union ministers have been on their toes since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an unprecedented nationwide lockdown on March 24 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

In this situation, Union minister Prakash Javadekar is also using his time at his official residence conducting meetings with his colleagues, overseeing functionaries of his ministries and exploring technologies to monitor all the work being carried out.

He is holding regular conferencing and telephone calls with the top officials of the three ministries — Heavy Industries, Environment and Information and Broadcasting.

The minister is also monitoring central government schemes in Maharashtra to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from this, Javadekar is also devoting his time to answering queries from the states and other ministries throughout the day.

