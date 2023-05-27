SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Meg Lanning ruled out of Women’s Ashes Tour

NewsWire
0
0

Australian women’s team captain Meg Lanning has been ruled out of the Women’s Ashes Tour of the UK due to medical reasons.

On the advice of CA medical staff, Lanning has been withdrawn from the squad due to a medical issue which requires management from home.

A timeline for Lanning’s return to play will become clearer in due course.

CA’s Head of Performance (Women’s Cricket) Shawn Flegler said:

“It’s an unfortunate setback for Meg and she’s obviously disappointed to have been ruled out of the Ashes; it’s a significant series for the team and she’ll be missed, but she understands the need to put her health first.

“Meg will remain at home where she will continue to work with medical staff with the aim to return to playing as soon as possible.

“We ask that Meg’s privacy is respected at this time.”

Alyssa Healy will captain the women’s team throughout the upcoming Ashes Series and will be supported by Tahlia McGrath as vice-captain.

Lanning will not be replaced in the squad due to the concurrent Australia A tour which allows players to be available for and cross over into both squads as required.

20230527-110804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SRH leave out Kohli slayer Sandeep

    Driven by women, Barcelona votes for cricket ground

    SRH tie score with DC to force 1st Super Over of...

    IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings win toss, elect to bowl first...