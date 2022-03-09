INDIASPORTS

MEG sailors corner glory at Asian Sailing Championships

By NewsWire
0
0

The Indian Army’s Madras Engineering Group (MEG) has made the country proud at the Asian Sailing Championships 2022, which concluded in Abu Dhabi recently.

Sailors of the MEG Boys Sports Club won three medals — one gold, one silver and one bronze — in the senior and youth categories at the championships held between February 26 and March 6.

Of the eight sailors who participated in senior and youth categories, Tokyo Olympian Subedar Vishnu Saravanan bagged gold in the laser standard category. Havildar Prince Noble and Sapper Manu Francis won bronze in the 49er category, while Boys Sports Company (BSC) Cadet Sabavath Vijay Kumar won silver in laser 4.7 category.

MEG has been working on sporting excellence, especially in water sports of rowing and sailing. In 2015, sailing discipline was introduced in BSC MEG.

In line with the national goal of nurturing Olympians, MEG is currently grooming 22 sailing cadets to become future Olympic medalists.

20220309-224004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

WMC SITE NETWORK PARTNERS

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.