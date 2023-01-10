INDIA

Mega fruit plant nursery inaugurated in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday inaugurated a ‘Mega Fruit Plant Nursery’ at Chakroi, RS Pura in Jammu.

Congratulating the farmers and fruit growers on the occasion, the Lt Governor said, “The nursery will provide best technologies as well as true-to-type quality planting material that will reshape the Horticulture Sector in the area.”

“It is a massive achievement that in one year a mega fruit plant nursery has been established in an area where cross border shelling was a normal thing in fields,” he added.

“This decade in agriculture and horticulture sector belongs to J&K UT (Union Territory). The policies through holistic development plan have laid the foundations for a sea change in J&K’s economic growth,” Sinha asserted.

He also shared the vision of the government to bring a significant change in the lives of farmers of the UT and accelerate the growth of J&K’s economy.

“Our effort is to make sub-tropical fruit cultivation a multi-faceted business by increasing efficiency of orchards with the help of various interventions like setting up new nurseries and new plant material testing labs,” observed the Lt Governor.

The nursery houses 50 different ‘Blocks’ for growing mother plants of different fruits including citrus fruits. Spanning over more than 800 Kanal area the Mega Fruit plant nursery will grow and provide saplings of Guava, mango, litchi, other citrus fruits and also of the Dragon fruit.

20230110-194804

