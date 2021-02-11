The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Thursday inaugurated a multi-level car parking-cum-commercial complex worth Rs 213.08 crore in Jammu city.

Constructed by the Jammu Development Authority (JDA), the new facility has a built-up area of around 60,064 sq mt, having a parking capacity for 80 buses, 1,312 cars, 177 two wheelers and 239 commercial shops, besides dedicated space for restaurants and food courts.

“This is a step towards the comprehensive development of physical, social and basic infrastructure to accommodate the business class as well as meeting essential requirements of quality life for ordinary citizens. If I want to define the work that has been going on in the cities of Jammu and Kashmir for the last few months, I would say that an urban Renaissance is happening now,” the Lt Governor said.

He also extended his gratitude to the officials of the JDA, engineers, artisans and labour force associated with the project.

“It is a matter of great pride that the diligence and hard work put in for the completion of the mega project has finally become a reality. More similar projects will come up in Jammu soon,” he said.

Sinha observed that efforts are on to extend different facilities to more areas covering most parts of the city. A facility on the lines of the multi-level parking is being built in Panjtirthi which will be completed by March next year.

The Lt Governor said that committed efforts are being made to rejuvenate and develop the areas from Mubarak Mandi to Tawi River Front, besides other areas like Moti Bazar Road and Raghunath Bazar, Apsara Road, Gole Market, Canal Road, Trikuta Nagar, Dogra Chowk, KC Chowk etc.

“We have not only made plans, but have started working on them. The entire Jammu city will be rejuvenated,” Sinha said.

–IANS

sq/arm