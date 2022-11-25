The provincial level ‘Display Your Talent’ competition, organized by the University of Jammu every year to develop the artistic skills of students and scholars, has come to an end.

Students from 35 colleges affiliated to the University participated in the literary, cultural and artistic competitions which were organized by Dean Students Welfare Jammu University.

During this time competitions, writing, quiz, mushaira, dance, singing, duet, group songs, group dances, photography, videography, pottery making, acting, skits, etc were held.

The Institute of Music and Fine Arts (IMFA) of Jammu University performed outstandingly and won 27 awards in various competitions, including nine first positions.

In this regard, a grand and colourful closing ceremony was held in which Commissioner Secretary Higher Education and Vice Chancellor Jammu University Prof. Omesh Roy distributed prizes to the winning students. The overall trophy was received by Prof. Shahab Inayat Malik, Principal of IMFA Institute. Fine Arts Department President Prof. Priya Dutta and other faculty members were also present on this occasion.

During the last one-and-half years, the Institute of Fine Arts has produced good performances and the students have performed exceptionally well in literary and cultural competitions organized at UT and national level.

North Zone Festival is being organized in Jammu University from January 31 to February 4, 2023 in which students from all universities and colleges of North India will participate, massive preparations have already started for this.

