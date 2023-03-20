BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Mega textile park to be set up near Lucknow

A mega textile park will soon come up on 1,161 acres in Attari village under Malihabad tehsil in Lucknow district.

According to a state government spokesman, the proposed project will be known as Sant Kabir PM Mitra Textile and Apparel Park.

The government aims to make it a hub for textile business and other activities for 15 districts of the state, the official added.

The park will be located near the National Highway-30 for easy connectivity to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

The connectivity with Lucknow-Hardoi highway will also be an advantage, along with its proximity to the Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Lucknow.

Units for tchikankari, zari zardozi works of Lucknow, the handloom works of Hardoi and Barabanki, carpet of Sitapur, and special works from Azamgarh, Gorakhpur and Rampur districts will be located in the park.

Silk, handloom and textile clusters from Mau, Varanasi and Gautam Buddha Nagar will also be located in the complex, the official added.

“The Uttar Pradesh government has already completed an assessment for water availability and solid waste management in the mega textile park. The area has sufficient water resources, and a waste-to-energy plant is located in Shivri village near Mohan Road, he added.

