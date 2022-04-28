ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood for rituals

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
0
11

Megan Fox got engaged to her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly in January 2022. The singer reportedly proposed to Megan at the spot where the two first fell for each other when they were shooting for the movie ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ in Puerto Rico.

Megan had shared a video of the proposal on her Instagram and added that they drank each other’s blood after the proposal.

At the time many dismissed it off as a joke. Along with the video of the proposal, Megan wrote, In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

She continued in her post, “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Now in a new interview, the actress has reiterated that she and Kelly drink each other’s blood for “ritual purposes only”.

Megan spoke about this in an interview with Glamour magazine and said, “I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood. It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

Megan Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Greene from 2010 to 2021 and the two have three sons together. Machine Gun Kelly also has a daughter from a previous relationship, but this will be his first marriage.

