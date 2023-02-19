Actress Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly are said to be doing everything they can to save their relationship after the actress sparked rumours they had split by deleting all traces of the rapper from her social.

The ‘Transformers’ actress, 36, last week sparked break-up rumours when she erased all pictures of her rapper fiancee, 32, who she has ben dating since 2020, from her Instagram feed and posted about being able to “taste the dishonesty” – but they are now said to be “working through their issues” and apparently have not split, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

A source told People on Friday (17.02.23): “Megan is still upset but is not giving up on their relationship. He feels the same way. They are getting professional help because they want things to work out.”

Megan, who got engaged to MGK – born Colson Baker – in January 2022, was said to have stripped her Instagram of all images of the singer after the pair got in a fight during the Super Bowl weekend.

She also posted images of herself in a mirror taken by a man beside her and captioned them: “You can taste the dishonesty, It’s all over your breath” – a quote from Beyonce’s song ‘Pray You Catch Me’ about the singer’s husband Jay-Z’s infidelity.

Some fans speculated MGK had cheated on Megan with his band’s guitarist, Sophie Lloyd, 26, but she has branded the accusations “disrespectful”.

Sophie’s management told Page Six on Wednesday (15.02.23): “Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media.

“Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

Megan – who has sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, six, with her actor ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 49, who she divorced in 2021 after they were together for 10 years – was seen leaving a couple’s counsellor’s office together on Valentine’s Day with MGK.

