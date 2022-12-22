ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Megan Fox, Michele Morrone set to star in sci-fi thriller ‘Subservience’

NewsWire
0
0

The ‘Transformers’ star Megan Fox and Michele Morrone of ‘365 Days’ fame have been set to star in sci-fi thriller ‘Subservience’.

The project will be bankrolled by ‘Angel Has Fallen’ and ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ producer Millennium Media, reports Deadline.

On the project, Fox will rejoin with her ‘Till Death’ director S.K. Dale, with a screenplay written by Will Honley and April Maguire. Production is due to start filming at the Bulgarian Nu Boyana Studio on January 7, 2023.

According to Deadline, the film is about a struggling father (Morrone) who purchases a domestic SIM (Fox) to help care for his house and family until she gains awareness and turns deadly.

‘Transformers’ and ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ actress Fox recently starred in ‘Big Gold Brick’ with Andy Garcia, Lucy Hale, and Oscar Isaac, and ‘Good Mourning’ starring Colson Baker and Dove Cameron.

Her upcoming projects include ‘Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin’ with Kate Winslet, Elliot Page and Gerard Butler, and Millennium Media’s ‘The Expendables 4’ with Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone.

Morrone is known for his starring role in Netflix’s franchise hit ‘365 Days’ in which he starred opposite Anna-Maria Sieklucka, MGM’s ‘Duetto’, and Netflix’s ‘The Trial’.

20221222-194605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nicki Minaj not invited to White House: Official

    Jeremy Renner clicked at Delhi Airport as he leaves after his...

    Emma D’Arcy to step into the role of adult princess Rhanyera...

    Jennifer Lawrence makes first appearance a week after having a baby!