Megastar Mammotty’s first look from Akhil’s ‘Agent’ out now

By NewsWire
Malayalam megastar Mammotty has joined Akkineni Akhil’s upcoming action movie ‘Agent’. The makers unveiled the first-look poster featuring Mammotty earlier on Monday.

The first-look poster of Mammotty from ‘Agent’ in the role of an army officer, while the makers captioned it as ‘The Devil Ruthless Savior’. While the poster doesn’t reveal much, it still hints at the dynamic role Mammotty will play in the movie.

‘Agent’ marks the first-time collaboration of Akhil Akkineni and stylish maker Surender Reddy. The film’s poster, which was released earlier, presented Akhil in a never-seen-before dashing avatar. Akhil will be seen in an action-packed role in Agent and it will feature a whole new side of him.

Newbie Sakshi Vaidya is roped in to play the leading lady opposite Akhil in the spy thriller. Noted Telugu writer Vakkantham Vamsi has penned the story for the film, while it is being produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema.

Composer Hip Hop Thamizha will compose the music, while Ragul Herian Dharuman cranks the camera. National Award-winner Naveen Nooli is the editor while Avinash Kolla is the art director.

