Megha Ray will portray a goal-oriented girl in ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’

TV actress Megha Ray, who is known for shows such as ‘Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein’, ‘Apna Time Bhi Aayega’ and ‘Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai’, talks about playing the character of a strong-willed and courageous girl in the upcoming show ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’.

It is the story of Radhika (Megha Ray), who despite social restrictions decides to fulfil her dream and without any hesitation or reluctance shifts to another city to achieve her goal.

Megha says: “Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is an endearing story that will grow on you from the word go, as it did for me. It mirrors the journey of every girl who took the leap of faith by leaving her comfort zone and moving to a new city in order to pursue her dreams.”

“Boys are encouraged to migrate for work, it’s a matter of pride when they get good employment offers; but when the tables are turned, it’s always the girls who are asked to reconsider, find a job closer to home, or are altogether not allowed to go. Radhika will be breaking many such barriers in this compelling story,” she adds.

The actress further says that she is a relatable character and the audience will definitely connect with Radhika in the show.

Megha shares: “Despite being a Bombay girl, the comfort of my home curbed me as well from pursuing acting as a profession but I am three shows old now and looking forward to more. I want to play characters that comfort the audience, somebody that they can relate to. And, Radhika’s character is just that – she is a dreamer and an achiever who will find a way to make it happen; she will not settle for anything but the best.”

‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’ will be airing from April 10 on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230320-172002

