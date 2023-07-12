TV actor Karan Suchak who is a bike enthusiast, and loves to explore new destinations, said the beautiful North-Eastern state of Meghalaya and landscapes of Munnar in Kerala, are on his wishlist.

As the monsoon season has made the weather quite pleasant, Karan took the opportunity to share his love for bike rides during this time with his fans.

Karan said: “I have few places on my wishlist which I want to explore next so whenever I’ll get some free time from shooting ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’, I’d love to take a small break and visit these places. Specifically, I would love to visit Meghalaya and explore the beautiful landscapes of Munnar in Kerala.”

Expressing his passion for bike riding in the monsoon, he said: “Riding a bike fills me with immense joy. When I hop on my bike, wearing safety gear, and embark on a journey of thousands of kilometers, the moment I reach a new city and step out of my car to breathe in the fresh air, surrounded by open spaces and beautiful views, my heart feels truly alive.”

Karan added: “Over the past eight months, I have visited Goa twice, the Statue of Unity in Gujarat twice, as well as Udaipur and Lonavala and Mahabaleshwar, covering a distance of 10,000 km.”

The young actor is seen playing the role of ‘Jai’ in the show ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’. In the current storyline of the show, Jai, Vidhi, and Dev find themselves entangled in a web of tricks and schemes that aim to disrupt their relationship. Jai is relentless in his pursuit of causing strife between them, unaware of the storm brewing in Vidhi and Dev’s lives.

‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ airs on Star Bharat.

