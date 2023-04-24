A multi-corner contest among the partners of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government and opposition parties would be witnessed in the by-election in Sohiong Assembly Constituency in East Khasi Hills district on May 10.

The elections for 60-member Meghalaya assembly were held on February 27 but the polling in Sohiong could not be held following the death of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate H. Donkupar Roy Lyngdoh, who died on February 20 due to illness.

For the bypoll, the UDP has fielded Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah while the National People’s Party (NPP) put up Samlin Malngiang, the BJP nominated Seraph Eric Kharbuki, Congress fielded S. Osborne Kharjana, the Trinamool Congress put up Stodingstar Thabah and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) nominated Sandondor Ryntathiang.

The UDP, the NPP, and the BJP are partners of the MDA government, headed by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who is also the National President of the NPP.

According to the election official, Monday was the last date of withdrawal of nominations and no candidate withdrew their candidature.

In the February 27 elections, the NPP, the BJP, the Congress, the Trinamool, and the HSPDP had also put up candidates in the Sohiong constituency. Votes will be counted on May 13.

