Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma wins South Tura seat

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has defeated his rival Bernard Marak of the BJP and won the South Tura constituency with 10,090 votes, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.

The Commission announced the result after counting of ballots cast in the February 27 Assembly elections concluded.

Marak managed to receive 7,260 votes.

Sangma expressed satisfaction and thanked people for voting for his National People’s Party (NPP).

The NPP is leading in as many as 26 seats out of 60 Assembly constituencies and is set to retain power in the hill state for a second consecutive term.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s elder brother James Pangsang K. Sangma, and a three-time NPP MLA, was defeated by Rupa M. Marak of the Trinamool Congress in the Dadenggre constituency by a narrow margin of just 18 votes.

James Sangma got 15,684 votes, while Marak received 15,702.

20230302-154401

