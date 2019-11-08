Meghalaya CM welcomes asset declaration directive

Shillong, Nov 14 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday welcomed the State Lokayukta’s directive asking all the State government employees to declare their assets and liabilities, including those held by spouses and children

“Transparency should be there in the system. If such a decision is taken then I think it is in the interest to bring transparency in the system. This should be taken in a positive sense and not in a negative sense,” Sangma told journalists.

In a letter to Chief Secretary P.S.Thangkhiew, State Lokayukta chairperson, P.M. Musahary directed him to issue necessary and suitable directions to competent authorities to obtain details of assets and liabilities from public servants

The directive was issued following a complaint of corruption filed against government employees by one S.K. Lyngdoh, who also sought details of their possessions.

“Every public servant is mandated to make a declaration of his assets and liabilities along with their spouse and dependent children to the competent authority within 30 days from entering upon their office or if he is already holding office, upon the commencement of the Act,” Musahary stated .

–IANS

rrk/rt