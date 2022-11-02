INDIA

Meghalaya CM’s chopper makes emergency landing due to bad weather

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s chopper had to make an emergency landing near Shillong on Wednesday due to inclement weather, officials said.

An official of the Chief Minister’s Office said that Sangma was flying from Tura to Shillong after attending a function in West Garo Hills district.

The 5-seater chopper, owned and operated by Aryan Aviation Private Ltd for the government, made the emergency landing at a private college ground in Umiam.

After the emergency landing, the local people offered Sangma food and hospitality. Later he came to Shillong by road.

After the emergency landing, Sangma tweeted: “Emergency landing at UCC in Umiam due to bad weather on the way from Tura but enjoyed the view of the lovely campus during my walk and had a good time there thanks to their hospitality. What a day!”

