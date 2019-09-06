Meghalaya committed to scientific coal mining: Deputy CM

Shillong, Sep 9 (IANS) The Meghalaya government is committed to promote scientific, environment friendly and safe coal mining in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Monday.

“We are committed to protect the rights and interests of indigenous people in respect of their rights over mineral resources,” he said replying on a Zero Hour discussion, during the autumn session of the Assembly.

Tynsong said the government will shortly law down steps to be followed for starting scientific, safe and environmentally sound coal mining in the state complying with all statutory Acts and Rules.

–IANS

rrk/rt