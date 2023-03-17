BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Meghalaya gets its first electric train: NF Railway

NewsWire
0
0

Meghalaya has got the electric train for the first time after the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has commissioned the 22.82 km track of Dudhnai-Mendipathar railway line, officials said on Friday.

Sabysaschi De, CPRO of NFR said that the Railways has achieved a milestone by commissioning Dudhnai-Mendipathar single-line section and Abhayapuri-Pancharatna 34.59 track km double-line section on Wednesday.

The Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) has carried out the electrification works in these sections.

“Mendipathar is the only railway station in Meghalaya which is in operation since 2014. After commissioning of electric traction, trains hauled by electric locomotive will now be able to operate directly from Mendipathar in Meghalaya which will increase the average speed,” De said.

He further claimed that more passenger and freight carrying trains will be able to operate through these sections with full sectional speeds.

Punctuality will also increase in this section. Parcel and freight carrying trains hauled by electric locomotives from other states will be able to reach Meghalaya directly.

According to Railway officers, electrification will significantly improve the mobility of trains in the Northeast.

In addition to the reduction in pollution due to the shift from fossil fuel to electricity, the efficiency of the Railway system in the region will also improve.

“This would facilitate seamless traffic and also save time of the trains moving to and from northeastern states apart from savings in precious foreign exchange,” the officer added.

20230317-205205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Glitch to rich: Markets zoom on banking stocks, proposed US tax...

    Spreading Wings: Akasa Air plans to procure over 100 aircraft

    CryptoWire introduces India’s first global index of Cryptocurrencies IC15

    Youth Congress workers demonstrate at SECL premises in escalation of coal...