INDIALIFESTYLE

Meghalaya: In a new twist, Conrad Sangma gets support of UDP, PDF

NewsWire
0
0

In a big jolt to the Trinamool Congress and the Congress, which were looking for avenues for an alternate formation to keep Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP) out of power in Meghalaya, the United Democratic Party (UDP) — that emerged the second-largest, on Sunday extended its support to the NPP for the next government formation in the northeastern state.

Metbah Lyndoh, the president of UDP that bagged 11 seats to finish second behind the NPP (26), in a letter to Conrad Sangma mentioned: “Congratulations on your party’s performance, resulting in the resounding victory. In light of the people’s mandate, I on behalf of the parliamentary party of the United Democratic Party, do hereby extend support for government formation.”

The UDP was also an ally in the previous NPP-led government in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, People’s Democratic Front (PDF), which was earlier holding talks with Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Sangma for an alternative formation, also joined the UDP to tender support to the NPP.

Following the fresh developments, the NPP now has the support of 45 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly in the state.

The election was held on February 27 while the result was announced on March 2.

20230305-222803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Jai Bhim’, ‘Gangubai’, ‘Badhaai Do’ top noms at Melbourne Indian film...

    UP gets 25,000 vials of Remdesivir from Gujarat

    Raj bypolls: CM calls to avoid celebrations as counting begins

    AP govt impleads itself in ‘freebies’ case, calls them ‘social investment’