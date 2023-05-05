The People’s Democratic Front (PDF), an ally of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), on Friday announced that it would merge on Saturday with the NPP headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

After the merger of the PDF with two MLAs, the NPP’s tally would rise to 28 in the 60-member assembly, whose current strength is 59 as by-poll to Sohiong Assembly Constituency in Meghalya’s East Khasi Hills district would be held on May 10.

PDF’s working president, Banteidor Lyngdoh, said that the decision to merge with the NPP was unanimously adopted at the party general council meeting, chaired by its president Gavin M. Mylliem, who is one of the two MLAs.

Mylliem said several other parties approached them for a merger, but most of the PDF leaders and members were keen to merge with the NPP, considering its ideology and party programme.

The NPP is the dominant party of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.

The PDF is now a constituent of the MDA government, which comprises the United Democratic Party (11 MLAs), two members each from the BJP and Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), besides two Independents.

The PDF was formed in 2017, a year before the 2018 assembly elections.

The NPP, PDF, UDP, BJP and the HSPDP contested the February 27 elections against each other.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma is the NPP’s national president.

20230505-232403