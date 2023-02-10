INDIA

Meghalaya poll battle: Former ally attacks ruling NPP over coal mining issue

NewsWire
0
0

With the Assembly elections in Meghalaya nearing, the former ally BJP has sharply criticised the ruling National People’s Party (NPP).

In an official statement, the BJP on Friday slammed Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on the coal mining issue. Earlier, Sangma’s party claimed that it would control the illegal coal mining in the hill state, and after five years, the NPP failed to do so.

“The NPP could not even fulfil half of the promises it made to the people before the 2018 Assembly election. This time, they will be certainly voted out of power in Meghalaya,” said BJP leaders.

Though the BJP and NPP shared power in Meghalaya for the last five years, the two parties earlier decided to go solo in the election. Since then, former allies have been seen attacking each other on different issues.

The BJP’s criticism came against the backdrop of Conrad Sangma’s claim of getting an absolute majority in the upcoming election.

“We will form the government in Meghalaya on our own with a full majority,” he said at an election rally on Thursday.

While attending an election rally in the Songsak Assembly constituency, Sangma commented, “We don’t have to think much about the upcoming election. It is very clear that NPP is coming back with a thumping victory.”

He further claimed that in last five years, his government could do much more than what could not be achieved in 20-30 years.

“The NPP government has built a record number of roads across the state,” he added.

The Chief Minister further said that in the 45 years of statehood, only 4,500 households in rural areas of Meghalaya had piped water connections, but the NPP-led government has provided over 3 lakh households with piped water connections in the last three years.

20230210-165205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Forthcoming budget to focus on growth, says Sitharaman (Ld)

    Politicians panic as many top Maha leaders in Covid grip

    Western Ghats to get heavy rain; scattered showers in few TN...

    Stage set for Jagan Reddy’s new Cabinet