Over 76 per cent voting was recorded in the Meghalaya Assembly election on Monday, and polling was, by and large, peaceful, officials said.

The Election Commission said that the vote percentage recorded was approximately 76.57 percent till 5 p.m.

No major untoward incident happened in the hill state during the election day.

At a polling station in the Nongthymmai constituency in the East Khasi Hills district of the state, there were allegations of proxy voting.

According to sources, at a polling station, Mizo Modern High School in Nongrim Hills, a few voters complained that they could not cast their vote. Following that, the EC has ordered a probe into the incident, however, no re-polling has been ordered until now.

“We are enquiring into the matter,” East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner S.C. Sadhu said.

20230227-203604