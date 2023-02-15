If voted to power, the BJP will form separate task forces to probe corruption cases and curb illegal mining in Meghalaya, besides solving the border disputes with Assam and implementing the recommendations of the seventh Pay Commission for state government employees.

Releasing the party’s election manifesto  Vision Document-2023  BJP President J.P. Nadda said that corruption is a main issue in Meghalaya and the BJP wants a corruption-free empowered state.

He said that a special task force under a retired Supreme Court judge will be constituted to investigate all cases of corruption and take swift and decisive action against any delay, defect or denial of government services.

With two MLAs, the BJP is a part of the six-party Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) headed by National People’s Party led by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

The BJP promised to expedite the establishment of a state-of-the-art tribal museum to showcase the rich tribal culture and heritage of the stat. It also promised to set up tribal war memorials honouring Pa Togan Nengminja, U. Tirot Sing Syiem and U. Kiang Nangbah, who were brave freedom fighters from the Garo Hills, Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills regions.

The BJP’s Vision Document promised setting up of Meghalaya tourism skill mission to provide training create employment opportunities for one lakh local youth.

Like Tripura and Nagaland, the BJP promised to increase the annual financial assistance under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme from the current Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 and to provide financial aid of Rs 6,000 annually to all fishermen under the Fishermen Income Support scheme.

The Vision Document promised to launch the Meghalaya White Revolution project with a fund of Rs 250 crore to make the state self-reliant in milk products by 2026.

The BJP, like in Nagaland and Tripura, committed to introduce the Ka Phan Nonglait scheme providing a bond of Rs 50,000 on the birth of a girl child and free-of-cost, quality education to all female students from KG to PG, free Scooties to all meritorious college-going female students from financially weaker households.

If it comes to power, the saffron party also promised to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in all government jobs, with a special focus on the police force and to provide two free LPG cylinders to all the beneficiaries of the PM Ujjwala Yojana.

An empowered Meghalaya Combined Recruitment Commission would be set up to expedite filling of vacancies across various departments.

The BJP also assured to provide skill training and create 3.5 lakh self-employment opportunities by setting up two new special economic zones, industrial units, one additional information technology park, along with banking and hospitality industries over the next five years.

The other promises of the BJP include free rice, wheat and dal to all eligible PDS beneficiaries every month, doubling the pension amount for senior citizens to Rs 1,000 per month, doubling the per-family annual insurance cap from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh under Ayushman Bharat, initiate the Meghalaya Health Infrastructure Mission with an investment of Rs 2,500 crore for the development of medical colleges and other health infrastructure in the state.

