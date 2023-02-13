INDIA

Meghalaya polls: Congress accuses NPP of being involved in scams

The Congress on Monday attacked Meghalaya’s ruling National People’s Party (NPP) for being involved in various scams and released a “charge sheet” against it.

Congress Media Department Chairman Pawan Khera told reporters that the Conrad Sangma-led NPP government has looted the people of Meghalaya and the state has missed major development in the last five years.

He said that the current government was busy doing scams. “They have done the Assembly dome collapse scam, the Covid scam, the MUDA scam, the coal scam, the Saubhagya scam, the rice scam, the excise/bond cartelisation scam, the casino scam, the friends and family scam, the government contracts scam, and the police purchase scam. These are the examples of irregularities of the NPP government,” he claimed.

Khera also criticised the BJP for snapping ties with the NPP just before the election and terming it corrupt.

“If an ally can label such charges, I am really afraid,” he said.

He exuded confidence that the people of Meghalaya will surely give befitting reply to the NPP in the EVMs in the February 27 elections.

