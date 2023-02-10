INDIALIFESTYLE

Meghalaya polls: EC to give medals to 5 first-time voters

NewsWire
0
1

The Election Commission would give medals and certificates to the five first-time voters (18 plus), and five first voters in each polling station in Meghalaya, to encourage voters to exercise their franchise in the February 27 assembly elections, Chief Electoral Officer F.R. Kharkongor said on Friday.

He said that for the past many years, women voters outnumbered their male counterparts in the electoral list, and in the previous elections, the turnout of female electorates was higher than the male voters.

Of the total of 21,61,729 voters, the number of male voters in the state is 10,68,801 and that of female voters is 10,92,326.

The CEO said that to encourage people to vote in higher numbers, musicians have also been engaged in the overall process.

“We have engaged musical bands and musical troupes to promote voting. We would organise ‘My vote My Valentine’ in 300 polling stations where the turnout was previously slightly less,” Kharkongor said.

He said that 120 all women-managed polling stations would be set up across the state.

The CEO said that the Union Home Ministry has agreed to provide 120 companies of Central Armed Police Force to hold the assembly polls free, fair and transparent manner.

As none of the candidates in Meghalaya has withdrawn their nomination on the last date of withdrawal of nomination on Friday, 375 candidates including 37 women are in the fray for February 27 Meghalaya Assembly polls.

Compared to the last assembly polls in 2018, 78 more candidates are contesting the poll this time.

The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) has fielded candidates in 57 seats while the Congress and the BJP are contesting in all the 60 seats.

The Trinamool Congress has fielded candidates in 58 seats while the United Democratic Party (UDP) is contesting the elections on 47 seats, the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) on 11 seats.

The BJP, UDP and the HSPDP are the partners of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance Government led by NPP.

The counting of votes will take place on March 2.

20230210-233603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha CM felicitates para-badminton players for Tokyo Olympics’ performance

    St Xavier’s University faces social onslaught over teacher losing job for...

    Jharkhand SDM sent to jail for sexually harassing IIT student

    Closely monitoring Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra: Goa Health Minister