The Election Commission would give medals and certificates to the five first-time voters (18 plus), and five first voters in each polling station in Meghalaya, to encourage voters to exercise their franchise in the February 27 assembly elections, Chief Electoral Officer F.R. Kharkongor said on Friday.

He said that for the past many years, women voters outnumbered their male counterparts in the electoral list, and in the previous elections, the turnout of female electorates was higher than the male voters.

Of the total of 21,61,729 voters, the number of male voters in the state is 10,68,801 and that of female voters is 10,92,326.

The CEO said that to encourage people to vote in higher numbers, musicians have also been engaged in the overall process.

“We have engaged musical bands and musical troupes to promote voting. We would organise ‘My vote My Valentine’ in 300 polling stations where the turnout was previously slightly less,” Kharkongor said.

He said that 120 all women-managed polling stations would be set up across the state.

The CEO said that the Union Home Ministry has agreed to provide 120 companies of Central Armed Police Force to hold the assembly polls free, fair and transparent manner.

As none of the candidates in Meghalaya has withdrawn their nomination on the last date of withdrawal of nomination on Friday, 375 candidates including 37 women are in the fray for February 27 Meghalaya Assembly polls.

Compared to the last assembly polls in 2018, 78 more candidates are contesting the poll this time.

The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) has fielded candidates in 57 seats while the Congress and the BJP are contesting in all the 60 seats.

The Trinamool Congress has fielded candidates in 58 seats while the United Democratic Party (UDP) is contesting the elections on 47 seats, the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) on 11 seats.

The BJP, UDP and the HSPDP are the partners of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance Government led by NPP.

The counting of votes will take place on March 2.

