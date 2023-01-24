Three lakh jobs in five years, financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to the youth and women are among the 10 promises made by the Trinamool Congress in its election manifesto for Meghalaya released on Tuesday.

Releasing the manifesto ahead of the February 27 Assembly elections, Trinamool’s national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said: “When we make a pledge, we fight for its implementation till the last drop of our blood. We assure you that within 100 days of forming the government, our party will implement the 10 pledges for Meghalaya.”

Stating that the party’s mission in Meghalaya is to turn this beautiful state into a model state across all sectors, he said that healthcare and education would be revamped.

The economy would be boosted for growth, the civic infrastructure would be made available for all, while indigenous rights would be protected at all costs, he said.

Banerjee said that the Trinamools 10 pledges for Meghalaya focus on key areas ignored by the National People’s Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, such as economy, youth, women’s empowerment, social security, farming and agriculture, healthcare, education, civic amenities, tourism, sports, music and culture.

Addressing the manifesto release function, Meghalaya Trinamool chief Charles Pyngrope said, “Meghalaya has reached a juncture where we have become the only credible party that can take the state on the path of progress.”

Trinamool’s legislative party leader and former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said that the 10 important pledges they made on Tuesday are based on the inputs, issues, and challenges revolving around the lives of people across all sectors.

Trinamool also pledged to provide one lakh laptops to all higher secondary and college-going students in the state to keep up with the current trend and facilitate digital education.

Under the ‘Guarantee For A Brighter Future’ pledge, we would engage and identify individuals in the tourism sector and their services would be formalised through government-registered job cards with a monthly honorarium of Rs 2,500. The plan would only require Rs 75 crore annually, the Trinamool leaders said.

Reaffirming the party’s commitment to women’s empowerment, Trinamool’s 10 pledges include the Meghalaya Financial Inclusion for Women’s Empowerment (MFIWE) scheme under which women in all households in the state will get Rs 1,000 per month.

The party has also promised that social welfare pension will be increased to Rs 1,000 per month.

This, essentially, doubles the financial assistance to people with disabilities, single mothers, widows, and senior citizens, the Trinamool manifesto said.

