INDIA

Meghalaya results: NPP surges ahead, BJP losing leads; Trinamool & Cong trailing

NewsWire
0
0

After the third round of counting, the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) is in the driving seat in Meghalaya.

As per the latest trend, NPP is leading in 24 seats out of the 60 Assembly constituencies, polls for which were held on February 27.

The opposition parties, Congress and Trinamool Congress are trailing by a huge margin to NPP. Both parties are now leading in five seats each.

The BJP, which looked to cross double digits in the early trends in counting, has lost leads in a few seats. The party is now leading in just five seats. They won two seats in the last Assembly election.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is leading from South Tura constituency. His deputy and NPP candidate Prestone Tynsong is also leading from the Pynursla Assembly constituency.

The Trinamool Congress top leader in the state, Mukul Sangma is leading from Songsak constituency, however, he is trailing in the Tikrikilla seat. Sangma was fighting from two seats in this election.

Meanwhile, the NPP has marked the first win in Thursday’s vote counting. The party candidate from the Nartiang constituency, Sniawabhalang Dhar won by 1,947 votes.

20230302-130204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC notice on PIL against ED Director’s extension

    Delhi Police arrests 4 sharp-shooters of Manjit Mahal gang

    Delhi court discharges Shashi Tharoor in Sunanda Pushkar death case

    5 trends for travel influencers this holiday season