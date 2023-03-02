After the third round of counting, the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) is in the driving seat in Meghalaya.

As per the latest trend, NPP is leading in 24 seats out of the 60 Assembly constituencies, polls for which were held on February 27.

The opposition parties, Congress and Trinamool Congress are trailing by a huge margin to NPP. Both parties are now leading in five seats each.

The BJP, which looked to cross double digits in the early trends in counting, has lost leads in a few seats. The party is now leading in just five seats. They won two seats in the last Assembly election.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is leading from South Tura constituency. His deputy and NPP candidate Prestone Tynsong is also leading from the Pynursla Assembly constituency.

The Trinamool Congress top leader in the state, Mukul Sangma is leading from Songsak constituency, however, he is trailing in the Tikrikilla seat. Sangma was fighting from two seats in this election.

Meanwhile, the NPP has marked the first win in Thursday’s vote counting. The party candidate from the Nartiang constituency, Sniawabhalang Dhar won by 1,947 votes.

20230302-130204