The Meghalaya unit of Trinamool Congress alleged on Wednesday that its party workers were being attacked by the ‘goons’ of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP).

In a statement, Trinamool said, “NPP workers have resorted to attacking our partymen at Charbatapara in West Garo Hills. The attack took place at around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday night at the residence of one of the party workers, Nozrul Hoque, when NPP workers vandalised the premises where a meeting was being conducted by the party.”

Hoque claimed that NPP workers came in a group and started destroying his property. Bamboo walls, tables and chairs at his house were vandalised, he claimed.

“They also pelted stones and injured four of our party workers,” he claimed while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

An FIR has been lodged in this regard.

NPP is yet to issue a statement on this count.

