INDIA

Meghalaya: Ruling NPP attacked party workers, alleges Trinamool

NewsWire
0
0

The Meghalaya unit of Trinamool Congress alleged on Wednesday that its party workers were being attacked by the ‘goons’ of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP).

In a statement, Trinamool said, “NPP workers have resorted to attacking our partymen at Charbatapara in West Garo Hills. The attack took place at around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday night at the residence of one of the party workers, Nozrul Hoque, when NPP workers vandalised the premises where a meeting was being conducted by the party.”

Hoque claimed that NPP workers came in a group and started destroying his property. Bamboo walls, tables and chairs at his house were vandalised, he claimed.

“They also pelted stones and injured four of our party workers,” he claimed while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

An FIR has been lodged in this regard.

NPP is yet to issue a statement on this count.

20230208-163605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED attaches properties worth Rs 5.79cr in money laundering case

    ‘Pathaan’ SRK talks about box-office success, tags ‘Tiger’ Salman as ‘GOAT’

    Uber probing data breach incident involving ‘internal systems’

    CBI to examine Manish Sisodia’s bank locker on Aug 30