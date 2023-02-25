INDIA

Meghalaya’s borders with Bangladesh, Assam to remain closed till March 2

in view of the upcoming Assembly polls in Meghalaya on February 27, the state’s borders with Bangladesh and Assam will remain sealed until March 2, the counting day.

Meghalaya shares a 885 km-long border with Assam and 443 km with Bangladesh.

Chief Electoral Officer, Meghalaya, F.R. Kharkongor said: “To ensure a free and fair poll, we have taken preventive measures to ensure a free and fair election in the State. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed along the international bordering areas in the state.”

Meghalaya will vote to elect candidates in 59 out of total 60 Assembly constituencies on Monday.

Following the demise of Meghalaya’s former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate HDR Lyngdoh, election in Sohiong Assembly constituency has been postponed.

