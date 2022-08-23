ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Meghan Markle launches Spotify show with Serena Williams; Mariah Carey next

Meghan Markle deconstructs the history of societal stereotypes about women in ‘Archetypes’, her weekly podcast for Spotify, which premiered on Tuesday, reports ‘Variety’.

The first episode of ‘Archetypes’ features Serena Williams, who recently announced her plans to retire from pro tennis, talking with Markle about the double standards women face when they are labelled “ambitious”. Next week’s episode will feature a conversation with Mariah Carey.

The Duchess of Sussex’s weekly podcast is available exclusively on Spotify worldwide. ‘Archetypes’ is the first series to land on Spotify under the streaming service’s exclusive deal with Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Audio. The deal was sealed in 2020, adds ‘Variety’.

In the series, Markle will have “uncensored conversations” with guests, including historians and experts, to uncover the origin of stereotypes about women and how they shape narratives in the culture.

‘Archetypes’ will delve into “how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us,” Markle says in the trailer for the series, according to ‘Variety’. “But where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up in defining our lives?” she asks.

