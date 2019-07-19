Meghana makes it to women’s and mixed doubles semis at Russian Open

Vladivostok (Russia) July 19 (IANS) Shuttler Meghana Jakkampudi progressed to the semifinals of the mixed and the women’s doubles at the $75,000 Russian Open BWF Tour Super 100 tournament here on Friday.

In the mixed doubles, Meghana paired up with Dhruv Kapila to beat Russians Maksim Makalov and Ekaterina Riazantceva 21-3, 21-12.

Meghana and Dhruv will meet Indonesian Adnan Maulana and Mychelle Crhystine Bandaso.

Meghana also teamed up with women’s doubles partner Poorvisha S. Ram to beat local pair of Viktoriia Kozyreva and Mariia Sukhova 21-19, 21-11 to enter the final four. The top seeds will meet fourth seeds Japanese Miki Kashihara and Miyuki Kato.

–IANS

dm/rs