INDIA

Meghwal calls Rajasthan BJP chief Poonia ‘rising sun’, triggers speculation

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal triggered political speculation in BJP’s working committee meeting by terming Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia the “rising sun”.

Addressing the BJP’s working committee meeting being held in Jhunjhunu, he said, “We have a ritual of giving water to the rising sun. So let’s all come together and walk along with Poonia.”

This is the first time when a senior leader has spoken on the state leadership amid factions in the state party unit.

He further said, “Sunset points have been created by Britishers but we Indians have followed the rising sun. Hence I ask you all to come along with Poonia and walk together.”

When this announcement was made, all veteran leaders of the state were present, but not former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and state in-charge Arun Singh.

Meghwal’s statement has come at a time when the central leadership has clearly announced that the party will contest Rajasthan polls in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name.

His reference to setting sun, sources said, point to leaders who have already run the state government.

Workers in the party are busy decoding Meghwal’s statement as he is considered close to party high command and is among the trusted names amongst Modi and Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, party sources said that the party may suggest a leader’s name along with Prime Minister Modi to give a local face to party leadership.

Meghwal’s statement comes in this reference, the sources added.

Earlier, Arun Singh has also praised Poonia and termed him as one of the best state presidents in the country.

20221115-123802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Congress lost 90% elections under current leadership: Pawan Varma

    K’taka contemplates to postpone Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat polls

    Red Giant Movies to distribute ‘Vikram’ along with Kamal Haasan in...

    Andhra urban bodies’ polls on Mar 10, vote count on Mar...