Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal triggered political speculation in BJP’s working committee meeting by terming Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia the “rising sun”.

Addressing the BJP’s working committee meeting being held in Jhunjhunu, he said, “We have a ritual of giving water to the rising sun. So let’s all come together and walk along with Poonia.”

This is the first time when a senior leader has spoken on the state leadership amid factions in the state party unit.

He further said, “Sunset points have been created by Britishers but we Indians have followed the rising sun. Hence I ask you all to come along with Poonia and walk together.”

When this announcement was made, all veteran leaders of the state were present, but not former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and state in-charge Arun Singh.

Meghwal’s statement has come at a time when the central leadership has clearly announced that the party will contest Rajasthan polls in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name.

His reference to setting sun, sources said, point to leaders who have already run the state government.

Workers in the party are busy decoding Meghwal’s statement as he is considered close to party high command and is among the trusted names amongst Modi and Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, party sources said that the party may suggest a leader’s name along with Prime Minister Modi to give a local face to party leadership.

Meghwal’s statement comes in this reference, the sources added.

Earlier, Arun Singh has also praised Poonia and termed him as one of the best state presidents in the country.

