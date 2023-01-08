Hitting out at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s statement that the BJP will replace Indian Constitution and the tricolour, BJP J&K spokesperson Altaf Thakur on Sunday said that she was “day-dreaming”.

Taking a jibe at Mehbooba Mufti, Thakur said that for the BJP, the mantra is “Nation First, Party Second and Self-Third” and there is no question of changing flag or constitution, which is the country’s pride and the fact is that whosoever looks at the flag with an evil eye, will be dealt sternly.

Thakur said that he wonders how she can join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra when she has claimed that “if Article 370 was removed, no one would pick up Tiranga in Kashmir”.

He said that Rahul Gandhi will be holding the tricolour which he will unfurl at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk but how can Mehbooba bear that “despite her anti-Tiranga assertions”.

The BJP leader claimed “that the fact is every single resident of J&K is picking up the Tiranga but Mehbooba and her few supporters are lone cases who are still objecting to raising the Tiranga”.

20230108-171201