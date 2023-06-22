INDIA

Ahead of the opposition meeting, PDP chief and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti reached Patna on Thursday.

Mufti arrived at the Patna airport around 11 a.m. and went to the state guest house located near Raj Bhawan. She is the first opposition leader to arrive in the state capital for the meeting.

She is scheduled to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RLD chief Lalu Prasad later in the day.

Besides her, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Maan, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, CPI leader D. Raja, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, and other leaders are arriving on the day.

The state guest house is located adjacent to the chief minister’s residence cum office and Raj Bhawan.

Other leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and others will come Friday morning.

The meeting is scheduled at 11 a.m. in Nek Samwad house on Friday, inside the chief minister’s residence in Patna and it will continue till 4 p.m. During the period, lunch hour is also scheduled.

The guests will be treated in different cuisines, including Bihari and the respective states where they are coming.

