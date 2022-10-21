INDIA

Mehbooba Mufti asked to vacate high-security Gupkar Road residence

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti was asked on Friday by authorities to vacate her high-security Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar.

Official sources said the Estates Department has served a notice to Mufti asking her to vacate the Fair View residence as soon as possible.

Fair View was the official residence of Mehmooba Mufti and her father, Mufti Muhammad Sayeed when they were Chief Ministers.

The law that permitted former Chief Ministers to occupy official residences for life was amended by the Centre in 2020.

Sources said that an alternate residence has been offered to Mehbooba Mufti keeping in view her security.

Omar Abdullah, another former Chief Minister, was also evicted from his official residence on the Gupkar Road last year.

